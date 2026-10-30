Ryanair introduces twice-daily flights between Malaga and Madrid to ease transport disruption

Ryanair, the leading passenger airline at Malaga Airport, has joined the airline push to bolster air connections between Malaga and Madrid following the indefinite suspension ... of high-speed rail services caused by the fatal Urda train disaster.

The Irish budget carrier has announced a special schedule offering 50,000 seats between Andalucía and the Spanish capital. Beginning on 14 November and running through to 10 January, Ryanair will operate two daily flights on the Malaga-Madrid route, with fares starting at €49.99.

Alejandra Ruiz, Ryanair spokesperson in Spain, expressed the airline's "deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic rail accident." She explained that the temporary schedule aims to assist passengers affected by the high-speed rail shutdown, providing "much-needed low-cost connections to keep families, communities and businesses connected." Tickets are already available for purchase.

The move follows announcements from other carriers stepping in to absorb passenger demand along the corridor, which previously carried nearly 10,000 rail passengers daily across Renfe, Iryo, and Ouigo services. Flag carrier Iberia has added 20,718 extra seats across Andalucía through 8 November, while regional carrier Volotea announced five weekly flights between Malaga and Madrid earlier on Friday - a route previously served exclusively by Iberia and Air Europa.