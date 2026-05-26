Ronda lights up: new lighting system for the historic Puente Nuevo goes out to tender

Ronda's New Bridge (Puente Nuevo) is to be illuminated again, but not with just any old lights. Ronda town council has confirmed the tender ... for an artistic lighting project to light up the town's most iconic monument, an undertaking that seeks to renew the current system, improve its efficiency and enhance the nighttime appearance of one of the municipality's best examples of history and heritage.

According to Ronda's tourism department, the plan will allow for the existing lighting system to be replaced with higher quality lighting, designed to enhance the architectural value of the Puente Nuevo. The plan also includes reducing the visual impact of the existing floodlights, which, according to the local council, "tarnish the bridge's image".

The project has a budget of 210,000 euros and will be jointly funded by private/ public entities. The Endesa Foundation will cover 50 per cent of the cost, with the remaining half covered by Ronda council. With this initiative, the council aims to enhance the town's nighttime appeal by providing an added attraction for visitors overnighting in Ronda.

Overnight stays

"If you haven't seen the town at night, then you haven't fully seen it," stated the councillor for tourism, Ángel Martínez, who stressed that one of the objectives is to support continued growth of overnight stays. The council's intention is that the new lighting will not only beautify the monument, but will also help extend the tourist experience beyond the peak daytime visitor hours.

The project also incorporates an environmental improvement. The new system will halve CO2 emissions compared to the current lighting and reduce energy consumption, resulting in cost savings. Furthermore, it aims to minimise light pollution and make the monument's enhancement more compatible with modern sustainability criteria.

Companies interested in taking on the project have until 2 June to submit their bids. The tender can be viewed on the municipal website, in the 'contracting authority profile' section.

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