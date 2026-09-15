Ronda completes Tajo gorge trail with walkway under Puente Nuevo

Eugenio Cabezas 15/09/2026 a las 12:39h.

Ronda is finally opening the second phase of the Tajo gorge trail on Wednesday, 16 September, completing one of the main tourism projects in recent years. The new section extends the walk from the base of Puente Nuevo (the 'new bridge') into the gorge, reaching the Padre Jesús area and creating a route of almost one kilometre.

The first section of the Camino has been open since April 2024. It allows visitors to descend from the historic centre, through Plaza del Campillo, to the foot of Puente Nuevo. According to data from the town hall, it receives more than 160,000 visitors per year.

From Wednesday, visitors can continue from that point along a footbridge at the bottom of the Tajo gorge, next to the Guadalevín river.

The structure allows visitors to venture deeper into the gorge towards the town's other two historic bridges. The route ends at the old hermitage of San Miguel, near the Arab baths.

The second phase has cost the provincial authority of Malaga 1,087,426 euros. According to the town hall, the objective is to allow visitors to experience the Tajo gorge from within, rather than simply viewing it from the upper viewpoints.

"It's been many months of work," tourism councillor Ángel Martínez said. He stated that the opening of the entire route will have a positive impact on tourism in Ronda.

For now, the town hall has decided not to open its marketing to tour operators, despite the interest that, according to the municipal official, these companies have already expressed.

The opening comes several months after the town hall declared the infrastructure complete. At that time, it stated that the opening would take place soon.

The town hall has used this period to renovate a building on Calle Molino del Alarcón, next to the old hermitage of San Miguel, which will serve as a visitor centre and an office for Turismo de Ronda. It will be the starting point of the Camino after crossing the gorge and it will lead to the area around the Arab baths and Padre Jesús.

First phase

The first phase of the project opened to the public in April 2024. It was initially about 250 metres long. In its first month of operation, it recorded 18,000 visitors, an average of around 600 per day, according to municipal data.

That initial phase enhanced the path between Plaza del Campillo and the base of Puente Nuevo and served as a preview of the footbridge that now completes the route.

The town hall also intends to use the new exit to redistribute some of the tourist flow. Martínez believes that Padre Jesús and the Arrabal district, traditionally less frequented than the historic centre, will now be able to directly receive those who complete the walk.

The councillor also said that the new route would help reduce the concentration of visitors along Calle Tenorio and Calle Armiñán and generate activity in streets like Calle Real, which recently underwent a renovation.

The general admission price is 12 euros, while residents of Ronda have free access. The official Camino del Desfiladero website will be selling the tickets.

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