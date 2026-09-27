Residents of Igualeja in lockdown as 140 firefighters and aircraft tackle wildfire

Residents in Igualeja have been told to stay indoors this Sunday due to a wildfire burning in the area of the village situated between the ... Serranía de Ronda and the Sierra Bermeja. The fire broke out at 10.19pm on Saturday near the Mirador de Igualeja viewpoint, and since then, teams from the Infoca Plan have been mobilised, gradually scaling up the operation during the early hours of the morning in response to the fire’s progress.

The wildfire has forced the activation of the emergency phase – Operational Level 1 – of the Infoca Plan in response to the spread of the flames. The regional government of Andalucía has ordered a lockdown of the village as a precautionary measure, according to the regional minister for the health and emergencies, Antonio Sanz.

The emergency services have asked the residents of the municipality - just over 700 according to figures from the INE - to stay indoors and follow official instructions at all times. In the early hours of the morning, a house in which three people were staying was also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

According to a press release issued by the regional government of Andalucía, the MA-7304 road remains completely closed to traffic between kilometre markers 0 and 7 in Parauta. Traffic is also disrupted on the Coto road due to firefighting operations; this is the road linking the MA-7300 with the A-397.

🔴 Elevamos a fase de emergencia situación operativa 1 el Plan INFOCA ante la evolución de #IFIgualeja en #Málaga.



⚠️ Decretado el confinamiento de Igualeja.



Sigue las indicaciones de los servicios de emergencia. No te la juegues.

Ante emergencias: 1-1-2#AndalucíaPreviene pic.twitter.com/nTqkNCMVT8 — Antonio Sanz Cabello (@antoniosanz) September 27, 2026

🔴 DECLARADO | Incendio en #Igualeja, #Málaga

📌 #IFIgualeja, en paraje Mirador de Igualeja.



MEDIOS:

👩‍🚒 50 bomberos forestales, 1 #BRICA, 2 técnicos de operaciones, 1 técnico de extinción, 2 agentes medioambiental

🚒 3 autobombas

📡 1 Unidad meteorologica

🩺 1 Unidad médica pic.twitter.com/r1lqxx9tVF — EMA INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 26, 2026

At present, the firefighting operations involve, among other personnel, 140 forest firefighters, the firefighting reinforcement brigade from the region (BRICA), four operations technicians (TOP), one firefighting technician (TEX), a deputy director of the provincial operations centre (COP), two logistics technicians and two environmental officers.

Seven fire engines, a mobile meteorology and communications unit (UMMT), a technical office module (MOT) and a forest fire medical unit (UMIF) are also operating on the ground. Early this Sunday morning, five aerial resources were also deployed: a light helicopter, a heavy helicopter, two ground-based cargo aircraft and the coordination aircraft.

According to information provided by the Andalusian government, weather conditions are hampering firefighting efforts. The preliminary analysis carried out by the technical fire analysis unit (UTAF) overnight recorded winds of between 30 and 35 kilometres per hour, with gusts of between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour.

Advice for the public

The emergency services stress the need to follow the instructions of the emergency services and the authorities at all times. It is recommended that people do not pass through the affected area, do not approach the fire, and keep the roads clear to facilitate the work of and movement by emergency vehicles.

People should also stay in contact at all times and, in the event of any emergency, call 1-1-2. The fire is still burning and the emergency services are continuing their operations in the area.