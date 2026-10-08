The house where Alejandro, the young man who went missing two years ago in Ronda, used to live is being searched again

The National Police have returned to the house where Alejandro Navarro, the 25-year-old who went missing two years ago in Ronda, used to ... live, along with a couple he referred to as ‘uncle and aunt’. The operation comes just a few weeks after an initial, high-profile search involving heavy machinery in the property’s courtyard, during which no remains were found, and the arrest, on the same day, of four people close to the missing man, who were released on bail a few days later, although they remain under investigation for the offences of homicide/murder and ill-treatment.

Specialist officers from the Madrid Central Unit returned to 10 Calle Jimera de Líbar, in the Dehesa de Ronda neighbourhood, first thing on Thursday morning to carry out an inspection of the property’s rooms, examining the walls, floors and nooks and crannies of the building, as well as the areas adjoining the courtyard, although this time without using heavy machinery, sources close to the case have told this newspaper.

The search is focusing on finding biological remains, small pieces of evidence or any clue that might shed light on the whereabouts of the young man from Malaga, who was last seen on 3 May 2024. Initial investigations suggested he might have run away of his own accord, although his family have always found it hard to believe that he would have left of his own accord without even leaving a note.

For more than two years, one of the main suspects, whom Alejandro called ‘auntie’, repeatedly turned to the media and social media, appealing to the public for help in finding him. However, last Wednesday at 5am, a large police operation raided the Dehesa neighbourhood to arrest this woman, her partner and two other relatives on suspicion of their involvement in the events.

On the same day, officers used heavy machinery to demolish a structure in the back garden that had been serving as the young man’s bedroom. The police suspected that the body might be hidden there, a theory supported by the testimony of several neighbours who claimed that, following the disappearance, the residents had carried out building work on the site under the pretext of ‘burying a dog’.

Although the initial forensic examination proved negative, the police’s main theory is that Álex, as he was known to those around him, suffered a violent death and sustained abuse whilst living in the property. For the time being, the investigation remains open and subject to judicial secrecy, the National Police Central Unit has confirmed to this newspaper.