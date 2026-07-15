Malaga-Ronda motorway section under construction will connect 30,000 cars daily

President of the Andalusian regional government Juanma Moreno at the presentation of the Ronda motorway works, alongside mayors and authorities.

Antonio M. Romero 15/07/2026 a las 13:27h.

The Andalusian regional government (Junta) has launched the construction of a section of the A-357 motorway between Casapalma (Cártama) and Cerralba (Pizarra) that will handle daily traffic of 30,000 cars.

This section will be converted into a dual carriageway that will eventually connect Malaga with Ronda and Campillos.

President of the Junta Juanma Moreno presided over the start of the works on Tuesday.

Work on the conversion of the Malaga-Campillos-Ronda road into a dual carriageway has resumed after 16 years in the pipeline. The project, awarded in 2010, never began and its design has required updating.

The section is four kilometres long and costs 51 million euros. It should be ready in the summer of 2029.

Meanwhile, the Junta is already finalising the drafting of the next section, between Cerralba and Zalea (in the municipality of Pizarra), also four kilometres long. Work is also under way on the projects for the A-367 access roads to Ronda.

Moreno stated that this expansion of the motorway is a demand that the municipalities in the area have been making for years and that it is a "key" project for the development, safety and connectivity of the province's interior with the coast, as well as for accommodating population growth.

"The Malaga-Ronda-Campillos motorway is crucial for a province whose growth requires better, more modern and safer transportation links," he stated.

Moreno added that the Junta is working with "determination and commitment" on a "very important" motorway, which will be a "driving force" in economic and transport terms.

"We are going to make it a safer and more competitive corridor for the province of Malaga. The more than 150,000 residents of the municipalities of Guadalhorce, Sierra de las Nieves and Ronda will be the most directly benefited, since some 30,000 cars will use it daily," Moreno said.

Moreno took stock of the actions his office has taken since 2019. Andalucía now has 108 kilometres more in its regional road network with the updating of "obsolete" projects and the progressive execution of the major strategic corridors.

This objective is part of the new motorways and high-capacity roads plan, which has been under way since 2024 and which foresees a total investment of 300 million euros to increase the extension of high capacity roads throughout the region by another 40 kilometres, such as the Autovía del Olivar, the Guadalhorce, the Ronda Norte de Córdoba and the road between Rota and El Puerto de Santa María (Cadiz), among others.

In addition to the planned improvements and expansions to high-capacity motorways, the aforementioned plan also includes interventions in six reserved BUS-HOV platforms in places such as Almonte and Alhaurín de la Torre, currently under construction, as well as in the access to Malaga, La Zubia (Granada), Mairena del Aljarafe and Camas (Seville).

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