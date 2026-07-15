Malaga village raffles off two homes for a ten-euro ticket each

The interior of the homes that will be raffled off in Cuevas del Becerro, Malaga.

Antonio M. Romero 15/07/2026 a las 12:49h.

Access to housing has become one of the main concerns of Malaga province residents today, especially young people. It is also a significant social and economic challenge.

With the aim of helping people achieve their dream of owning a home, Malaga-based architecture firm Arkipromo will be raffling off two properties in the village of Cuevas del Becerro through the purchase of tickets for ten euros each.

This is the first major raffle of its kind in Spain. It has all the necessary authorisations from relevant authorities.

The two brand-new, fully finished, single-family homes are located in the municipality of Cuevas del Becerro, near the Serranía de Ronda mountain range and the Caminito del Rey.

Both houses are 100 square metres and feature three bedrooms (one on the ground floor and two upstairs), two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a balcony, air conditioning, a private patio and high-end finishes.

In addition to the house, the winner of each will receive a 20,000-euro gift certificate to furnish their new home.

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased from this Wednesday until 1 October through the website Tucasapordiezeuros.es, as well as via the QR codes on posters that Arkipromo will distribute at various locations.

The raffle will take place on 2 October before a notary in Malaga, following the established legal procedure and with the authorisation of the Ministry of Social Rights and Consumer Affairs. It can also be followed via live online broadcast to ensure the transparency of the process.

The properties, built by La Cueveña, and the gift certificate will be handed over on 5 October, World Housing Rights Day. The organisers will cover transfer taxes and expenses.

For Arkipromo, this raffle aspires to become "much more than a draw: a symbol of hope for those who still believe that changing their lives can begin with just a ten-euro ticket".

The presentation of this raffle will take place on Wednesday at an event in the Málaga Palacio.

Arkipromo is an architecture firm based in Malaga, specialising in the design of single-family homes. It boasts a multidisciplinary team (architects, building engineers, surveyors and geotechnical experts, structural engineers, and the construction company Grupo & Desarrollo La Cueveña). Brothers Antonio and Diego Gil Ponce manage the company.

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