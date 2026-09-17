Missing Ronda man's neighbours say detainees carried out work in the patio to 'bury a dog' following his disappearance

A few weeks after 25-year-old Alejandro Navarro Ríos went missing on 3 May 2024 in Ronda, the couple with whom the young man ... was living and who are now in police custody carried out work in the back garden of the house, claiming they wanted to bury a dog.

This aroused the suspicions of the young man's relatives, who ruled out the possibility of him having left of his own accord from the very beginning.

It was precisely this patio, which overlooks a pedestrian street at the rear of the property, that the police thoroughly searched on Wednesday. According to sources, the property owners had previously erected a wall in this patio to create a sort of room for Alejandro.

To inspect the site, the investigators used heavy machinery from early in the morning until around 5pm in the afternoon. Upon digging up the ground in the patio, they found the young man's belongings, such as items of clothing and a case in which he used to keep a flute.

At present, Diario SUR is unaware whether the police have found any human remains on the property.

According to accounts from his family and close friends, Alejandro used to beg on the street and outside supermarkets in Ronda to earn a little money and share it with the couple who had taken him in.

Alejandro's relatives said that the couple would assault him when he hadn't raised any money.

The raid that led to four arrests

The police operation, which led to four arrests, began at around 5am on Wednesday.

The detainees are Alejandro's stepfather's brother and sister and their respective partners. The police arrested the couple who were living with the young man at the very home they searched on Wednesday. They arrested the other two suspects just a few metres away.

Around 100 local residents gathered outside the building at different times during the day. Tensions soared when the police led out the first two detainees in handcuffs, forcing the security forces to cordon off the area amid shouts of "murderer".

The initial operation concluded at around 6pm following the removal of several bags containing evidence. However, shortly afterwards, local residents gained access to the property and caused damage to the premises.

This forced the police to return to the area and launch a new operation, cordon off the property and prevent further disturbances.

Alejandro's family are calling for justice

The relationship between Alejandro and his mother, Auxi, was not an easy one. He left home when he was about 16.

Auxi said that, at the time, "there was little she could say to him". Even so, they saw each other frequently as they were neighbours, since the flat where Álex lived was right on the floor below his parents' flat. The last time they spoke, shortly before his disappearance, he told her: "I might just make you a grandmother."

Rocío, Auxi's sister said that they had tried to maintain a cordial relationship with the suspects, despite their misgivings, in order to assist the police investigation.

Now, the family are simply calling for justice and the recovery of Alejandro's body so that he can "rest in peace and be given a dignified burial". During the arrests, Rocío collapsed in the street due to an anxiety attack.

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