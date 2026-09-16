Ronda construction worker dies after falling off three-metre-high wall

A 65-year-old man died on Wednesday after falling while building a wall in Ronda.

The incident took place on a property on ... Carril del Cuco, near the El Fuerte industrial area, at around 10.05am.

The victim's colleagues called the emergency services and proceeded to perform CPR on the man, while waiting for the ambulance.

Unfortunately, upon their arrival, the paramedics could only confirm the man's death.

According to the National Police, the man was carrying out construction work on a three-metre-high wall. They have activated the judicial protocol to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The emergency services have alerted the labour inspectorate and the occupational health and safety centre.

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