The alarm went off, but the call never reached the intended recipient. It was around 11.40pm last Saturday when the security system at Rey ... Cabra, an artisan cheese-making business in Cuevas del Becerro, was triggered.

However, on the other end of the line was not the owner, Antonio Villarejo, but, allegedly, the thieves themselves, who had managed to divert the alert and pass themselves off as him to the security company.

They even provided his name and the password needed to deactivate the alarm. The result was a major theft: around 2,000 kilos of cheese and various pieces of machinery, with losses exceeding 70,000 euros.

“The call went through to them instead of to me,” Villarejo told SUR, still surprised by the circumstances of the break-in, which took place during the night between last Saturday and Sunday.

As he explains, the perpetrators managed to respond to the alert from the security control centre and provide a code that only the owner of the premises should have known.

The company accepted that identification as valid and deactivated the system, which would have allowed the burglars to carry out the robbery.

What baffles the businessman most is precisely how they managed to get hold of that information.

“They had diverted the call – though I don’t know how they found out the passcode either,” he admitted. Villarejo suspects that those responsible may have gained access to his mobile phone in some way to redirect his calls, although he admits he does not know the method used.

He does not rule out the possibility that an organisation with technical expertise and a certain level of training is behind the scam.

A clue in the province of Cadiz

The investigation has also taken a turn that the businessman himself did not expect. On Tuesday morning, officers from the Guardia Civil in Chipiona contacted him after discovering, in the course of another investigation, an offer to sell Rey Cabra products. They informed him that the goods had been photographed with the cheese factory’s original labels, including the trade mark, the date and the batch numbers.

“By chance, they’d come across an advert for our products - in a photo - featuring our name, Rey Cabra, and even the batch number and everything,” explained Villarejo. This information has enabled him to identify some of the stolen cheeses and to pinpoint where they may be on sale in the Chipiona and Sanlúcar de Barrameda area.

Two tonnes of cheese

Beyond this incident, the sheer scale of what was stolen gives an idea of the blow suffered by the cheese factory. The thieves made off with around two tonnes of cheese that had been stored to meet customer orders until the start of the next season. Added to this were other products and equipment, including two generators, a rotary tiller and three irrigation pumps.

Overall, Villarejo estimates that the value of the stolen goods exceeds 70,000 euros, a sum which represents a significant financial setback for the family business. However, the owner insists that the main problem goes beyond the financial aspect: the disappearance of virtually all its stock has left Rey Cabra unable to fulfil a large proportion of its orders.

“If you don’t look after your customers, they’ll go to the competition,” said the owner. Although he is confident that the insurance will cover some of the financial losses, he believes that regaining trust and maintaining supply will be far more difficult: “This is a very competitive market; there are lots of people offering their products,” he said.