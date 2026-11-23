A car overturned on Malaga's Avenida Valle-Inclán early this morning, leaving at least one person injured.

The emergency services received the alert at ... around 6.10am and sent firefighters to the scene to implement preventative measures on the road.

When they arrived, the 45-year-old driver was outside the vehicle. The emergency medical team eventually took him to a medical centre.

The Local Police also attended the scene. At around 7.15am, the overturned vehicle was removed and traffic in the area returned to normal.

A line of vehicles on the A-7 near Sohail Castle in Fuengirola. (SUR)

Traffic jams on the A-7

Meanwhile, another accident involving three vehicles caused traffic jams on the A-7 near the town of Fuengirola.

The incident, in which no one person was injured, took place shortly after 7am on the Cadiz-bound road. It caused a four-kilometre traffic jam, but the road conditions had returned to normal by 9am.

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