Robert Amsterdam, the international lawyer waging war on the Spanish taxman, in Marbella and Malaga

SUR in English 08/07/2026 a las 19:19h.

Robert Amsterdam, the international lawyer waging a high-profile legal and public advocacy campaign against the Spanish taxman, will be presenting his case in Marbella and Malaga next week.

Amsterdam's "tax pickpockets" campaign accuses the Spanish tax office (known as Hacienda) of "unfair audits, investigations, and onerous financial claims without foundation".

The campaign claims that many foreign executives, "who relocated to Spain based on the promise of the Beckham Law, which applied a flat rate to earnings in the country, were then exposed to a rule change and investigations".

Amsterdam's battle focuses on exposing alleged systemic abuses, the lack of legal safeguards for taxpayers and the controversial bonus structures for tax inspectors in Spain.

The latest step in Amsterdam's battle against Hacienda comes in the form of a book, Hacienda and the Dual State, written in collaboration with Christopher Wales, a former adviser to Tony Blair.

The book goes as far as to compare Spain's tax system to totalitarian regimes. "In Spain everything is justified in the fight against fraud," Wales said at a recent book launch in Madrid.

"The Spaniards' fear of Hacienda is something I haven't seen in any other country," said Amsterdam, describing the tax inspectors as "predators", rather than auditors.

Next week Robert Amsterdam, Christopher Wales and their team will be in Marbella and Malaga to speak, in English, about their book and their campaign against what they refer to as Spain's "fiscal hell".

"Legal guarantees and the tax burden in Spain: challenges from the perspective of international law" will be held on Monday 13 July from 9am at the Óbal Hotel Marbella and on Tuesday 14 July from 9am at the AC Hotel by Marriott Málaga Palacio.

Founding and Managing Partner of Amsterdam & Partners LLP, Robert Amsterdam will be speaking and taking part in a panel discussion with Christopher Wales, former member of UK Council of Economic Advisers, moderated by SUR journalist Emma Pérez-Romera.

To attend either of the events send an email to forossur@diariosur.es indicating Marbella or Malaga or sign up here, stating Marbella or Malaga.

The discussion will also be shown live on surinenglish.com