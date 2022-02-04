Relief among local rail passengers as some cut services are restored As the C1 Costa del Sol line recovers 14 daily services, Benalmádena has renewed calls for a second station

Passengers on the Costa del Sol showed signs of relief on Tuesday when some of the Cercanías local train services cut by Renfe last November reappeared on the timetable.

Fourteen of the 32 daily services that were cancelled due to the driver shortage have now been restored, making a total of 86 trains on a weekday, and a frequency of one train every 20 minutes for much of the day.

Tuesday was "a good day" for regular passenger Miriam. "I've seen the new timetable and it's changed my life, after so many months of cuts and strikes," she said.

Also this week, the mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, has revived an old campaign for a new station on the Malaga-Fuengirola line in Nueva Torrequebrada.

Although the proposal was rejected by rail infrastructure company Adif as unfeasible in 2020, Navas told representatives this week that the demographic situation of the local area had changed since then and called for a new study to be carried out.

A new meeting will be held in three months' time.