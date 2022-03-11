Rain is on its way and there should be plenty of it in the south of Spain next week It will help to ease the drought situation, but will not be enough to resolve it,” says the director of the Aemet meteorological centre who also warned that it could lead to local flooding in some areas

Just as the authorities in Andalucía were due to decide today, 11 March, whether to extend the official drought emergency from La Axarquía to the western Costa del Sol and place Malaga city on a state of alert, it seems the weather has decided to call a truce.

The director of the Aemet meteorological centre, Jesús Riesco, says rain will sweep from west to east across the province, starting from this Friday, and we can expect an average of 15mm an hour, and up to 20 in some places. It is due to reach on the western Costa del Sol in the mid-afternoon, and have passed Malaga and be heading for Granada and Almería around 9 or 10pm.

Saturday will bring a respite and will be a good day to get outdoors to enjoy some sunshine, but then from Sunday to Thursday the whole of the Andalusian coast can expect more rain, although Riesco says it is still too early to predict its movement and quantity with accuracy.

Drought

It is possible that in some areas, especially in Malaga, Granada and Almeria, the rain will be heavy next week and 50 to 100mm could fall in some places. The director of Aemet warns that the downpours will tend to be concentrated in a few hours and that could lead to local flooding in some areas.

Will there be enough rain to resolve the drought situation? He thinks not, “although if we have three or four episodes like this one during the spring, it could ease it. What we can expect over the next week will help, but it is not the solution,” he says.