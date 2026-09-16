Malaga province under yellow warning for rainfall and thunderstorms with hail

A change in the weather is on the way in Malaga province and across much of Spain. The arrival of cold air at high altitude ... and a surface front will bring unsettled conditions to the Cantabrian coast and the eastern third of the country from this Wednesday.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Aemet (the state meteorological agency) has issued yellow warnings in several Andalusian provinces, including Malaga, for rain and severe storms with the possibility of hail.

In the case of the province of Malaga, the warning will be in force from 12pm until 8pm in the Antequera area, which expects cumulative rainfall of 15mm.

Aemet forecasts "partly cloudy" skies for Thursday, "with low cloud and cloud developing during the day in the mountain ranges, with the possibility of scattered light showers during the first half of the day".

Fall in temperatures

As for temperatures, the national forecast indicates a "significant drop (more than 6C) in the south-east of mainland Spain".

In the province of Malaga, the forecast highlights "generally falling" temperatures, "with a marked drop in maximum temperatures in the interior and little change in minimum temperatures along the coast", as well as "light, variable winds, predominantly from the east".

In Andalucía, in addition to the province of Malaga, Almeria, Cordoba, Granada and Jaén will be under a weather warning this Thursday due to rainfall and storms, with the possibility of hail.

Aemet forecasts "showers and thunderstorms, which may be locally heavy in the eastern third of the region during the second half of the day", as well as a "significant drop in maximum temperatures across large areas of the Mediterranean coast".

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province