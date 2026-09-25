Malaga primary pupils write letter to prosecution pleading for protection from violent classmate

Malaga's public prosecution service is investigating a series of severe classroom misconduct cases that have raised deep alarm among judicial and educational authorities, amid ... growing concern over rising violence among increasingly young pupils.

In one of the most troubling cases uncovered by SUR, a large group of primary school children sent a letter to their school management asking for "protection" from a classmate they described as "very disruptive." The school forwarded the letter to the regional education delegation, which subsequently passed it to Malaga's youth prosecutor.

In the letter, signed by more than 15 pupils, the children stated they were "afraid" to attend class due to ongoing physical aggression and verbal abuse. They reported incidents involving hitting, biting, hair-pulling, throwing objects, and being chased through school corridors.

Teaching staff interviewed during the investigation confirmed that the pupil suffers from severe behavioural issues and impulse control problems, acknowledging that they themselves have faced physical violence and struggled to maintain control.

The prosecutor has formally asked the education department to deploy additional resources and, if necessary, transfer the pupil to another class or school. The case, opened during the previous academic year, remains under active monitoring.

Massacre essay triggers judicial alert

In a separate case at a Malaga secondary school, a voluntary creative writing assignment led to judicial intervention after a student submitted a story detailing a real-life massacre at his own school.

The assignment included drawings of a child entering the school with a firearm and shooting classmates at random, culminating in a graphic description of the murder of his teacher.

Upon being alerted by school management, prosecutors interviewed the student and his mother. Investigation into his home environment revealed the teenager had unsupervised access to violent online media and had recently watched a documentary about a US school shooting.

Early internet access and rising aggression

Commenting on the cases, Malaga's public prosecution warned of a "worrying trend" of increasingly aggressive, violent, and sexualised behaviour among minors, linked to early and unmonitored access to social media and the internet. Prosecutors noted extreme cases involving children as young as eight filming themselves in intimate situations.

"We are seeing increasingly aggressive and violent behaviour in children of ever younger ages, as well as a lack of tools to address and curb it," the prosecution warned.

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