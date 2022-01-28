Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez to visit the Sierra Nieves National Park on Monday The president of the government will visit the Sierra de las Nieves together with the third vice-president Teresa Ribera, while the first vice-president Nadia Calviño, will go to the Málaga TechPark

Sánchez (right) with Juan Espadas in November during his last visit to Malaga. / SUR

The Government of Spain will disembark on Monday in Malaga with a large representation headed by the President, Pedro Sánchez, and the first and third vice presidents of the cabinet Nadia Calviño and Teresa Ribera, respectively. A visit that will take place just three days after today, Friday 28 January, the Minister of Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, will visit the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Sánchez, along with Ribera, will be visiting the Sierra de las Nieves after this natural area was declared a National Park (the sixteenth in the country, the third in Andalucía and the first in Malaga). According to sources, it is expected that the President and the third Vice President will visit the headquarters of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Sierra de las Nieves and then go on a route to the Tajo de la Caina.

Together with the mayors and provincial authorities, Pedro Sánchez is expected to be accompanied by the leader of the PSOE in Andalucía Juan Espadas, and his counterpart in the province, Daniel Pérez.

First vice president and minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, will meanwhile visit Malaga city, where she will go to the headquarters of Vodafone and the Parque Tecnológico de Andalucía (PTA).

This will be the first visit of Pedro Sánchez to the province since Daniel Pérez became leader of the party in the province. A fact that together with the deployment of ministers is interpreted as an endorsement of Malaga and the Malaga Socialist general secretary by the Government.

The last time Sánchez visited the province was on 7 November 2021, at the closing of the Andalusian PSOE congress in Torremolinos that made Juan Espadas regional leader of the party.