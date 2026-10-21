Power for 52,300 homes and 28-million-euro investment as work begins on three Casares solar farms

The Costa del Sol has expanded its clean energy footprint following a formal ceremony in Casares to mark the start of construction on three solar ... farms: Casares I, II and III. The facilities represent a private investment exceeding 28 million euros and will boast a combined installed capacity of 96 megawatts (MW).

Once operational, the photovoltaic complex will generate approximately 169.9 gigawatt hours (GWh) annually - equivalent to the average annual electricity consumption of 52,300 households. Beyond feeding green energy into the regional grid, the construction and maintenance phases will boost the local economy through direct and indirect job creation, while preventing the emission of around 34,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

Municipal cap protects local landscape

The project operates under a strict regulatory framework established by Casares town council to manage renewable development. To prevent an uncontrolled proliferation of solar panels, the local authority has capped the total area permitted for photovoltaic installations at 5 per cent of the municipal landmass - equivalent to 8.12 square kilometres of the town's total 162.38 square kilometres.

"It has been a titanic effort to prevent Casares from becoming a sea of solar panels. We are committed to renewables, but we have a responsibility to protect our territory and our residents," said Mayor Juan Luis Villalón (Izquierda Unida).

Local planning guidelines require all solar proposals to undergo comprehensive visual and environmental impact assessments, including evaluations of potential effects on local wildlife and biodiversity. Town hall officials confirmed that several alternative solar proposals were previously rejected after their projected impacts were deemed incompatible with municipal interests.

Infrastructure measures minimise environmental footprint

The Casares I, II and III projects - which received permits from both the Regional Government of Andalucía and the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge - incorporate specific design requirements to reduce environmental impact. All power transmission lines will be installed underground, and the electrical substation will be built directly adjacent to the generating plants.

"We want to move forward in an environmentally friendly way and create opportunities, whilst preserving the integrity of the municipality. This project is the result of years of work and creates wealth that stays here," Villalón added.

The launch event was attended by representatives from the Regional Government of Andalusia and Malaga Provincial Council. During the ceremony, the mayor acknowledged key contributors to the project, including original promoter Javier Sánchez Conde, Mexens–Technique Solaire representative Pilar García Rodríguez, local landowners and technical engineering teams.

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