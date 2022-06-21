Possible muddy rain on the way for Malaga today, with a marked drop in maximum temperatures The mercury will be under 30C everywhere in the province with the exception of just one town on the Costa del Sol, where a high of 31C can be expected this afternoon

The heatwave is over, in Malaga province at least, where temperatures will continue to drop today, Tuesday 21 June, and there may even be some rain. The State weather agency, Aemet, says there will be some cloud this morning and scattered showers are probable, especially in mountainous areas, and the rain could be quite muddy from airborne dust from the Sahara desert. Clear skies are expected later in the day.

Minimum temperatures in the province will remain unchanged but the maximum will be lower and will be under 30C everywhere except Vélez-Malaga, where a high of 31C can be expected.

The wind will be from the west, with strong gusts along the coast this afternoon and evening, especially in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alborán Sea.

Elsewhere in Spain, there will be a high of 37C in Mallorca and storms in Girona, Lérida, Navarra and Huesca.

Galicia and Cantabria can expect cloudy skies and some showers, and storms are likely in the Pyrenees towards the end of the day, with rain which will be heavy at times.

In the rest of the country and the Balearics, skies will remain mainly clear with some intervals of high cloud. In the Canary Islands, there will be cloudy intervals in the north and light rain is likely in high areas.