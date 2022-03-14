Police request more officers and resources to fight drug trafficking and organised crime on the Costa del Sol The head of the SUP union met the government’s representative in Malaga on Monday to discuss this and other matters

The head of the Sindicato Unificado de Policía (SUP) union in Malaga, Mariló Valencia, has had a meeting with the government’s representative in the province, Javier Salas, this Monday (14 March) to express the union’s satisfaction at the increased budget for the Security Plan for the Campo de Gibraltar and its area of influence, which includes Malaga. She also took the opportunity to ask for more personnel and resources to fight drug trafficking and organised crime.

Another matter discussed was the supply of protective body armour, as there is still a shortage in the province, especially in those for women. Valencia also pointed out that no electroshock weapons have arrived in the province yet, saying these are a real necessity for Malaga.

The union believes the number of police officers should be allocated in accordance with the level of crime and the population of Malaga. Valencia said more officers need to be assigned to the area, especially in Marbella and Estepona which she said have the lowest levels in the province.

The SUP is also concerned about the forthcoming summer season and has asked for extra personnel to cope with Operation Crossing the Strait this year as at present there are not enough officers to meet the need.

Also discussed was the war in Ukraine, with the SUP pointing out that the influx of refugees will mean additional work for the police, so extra officers should be allocated if needed.