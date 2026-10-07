Malaga and Marbella police fly helicopter to monitor urban areas with high crime incidence

The National Police helicopter once again flew over the centre of Malaga and then on to Marbella on Tuesday night. The scene quickly caught the ... attention of the residents of Marbella's Las Albarizas district, who filmed the helicopter as it hovered in place, illuminating a blocks of flats.

As the aircraft flew over Marbella, members of the air support unit allegedly realised they were being targeted by a laser pointer, which is why they shone the searchlight onto one of the buildings in an attempt to locate the person responsible.

The deployment forms part of the reinforcement of police operations following the recent violent incidents involving firearms in Malaga province.

This explains why residents have recently spotted the helicopter and other police units on numerous occasions in Malaga's Ciudad Jardín, La Trinidad, Palma-Palmilla and Carretera de Cádiz districts, as well as in various towns in the Costa del Sol, such as Torremolinos, Fuengirola and Marbella.

The government sub-delegation in Malaga announced a few days ago the activation of the 'Plan Costa del Sol'. This is a special operation that started as a response to a series of shootings, mainly in Marbella. Its aim is to tackle both isolated incidents and organised crime.

The police have increased checks and surveillance in Malaga city. Residents may notice an increase in uniformed police officers and sniffer dogs.

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