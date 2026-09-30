Malaga police helicopter flying over strategic locations triggers concern

The sight of a National Police helicopter flying at low altitude over the Ciudad Jardín district in Malaga city, before moving over Torremolinos, caused quite ... a stir among residents on Tuesday evening.

According to witnesses speaking to SUR, the helicopter was shining a powerful beam of light directly onto the ground to scan the streets.

The operation, in which other units took part too, is part of a deployment recent shootings in the city have triggered.

According to the government's statement from last Friday, the police aim to dismantle organised crime and tackle everyday offences.

This implies greater police presence on public streets, with patrols stepping up identity checks and carrying out random vehicle searches, varying the times and locations to maximise the element of surprise and restrict the movements of criminal groups.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city