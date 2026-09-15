Malaga traffic: several accidents on A-7 motorway cause ten kilometres of traffic jams between Fuengirola and Torremolinos

Almudena Nogués Málaga 15/09/2026 a las 10:26h.

Several accidents on the A-7 motorway in Malaga province caused a ten-kilometre traffic jam between Fuengirola and Torremolinos early on Tuesday.

As the ... Malaga traffic management centre told SUR, the first of the accidents occurred at around 7.30am on the A-7 in the municipality of Benalmádena.