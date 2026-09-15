Traffic
Malaga traffic: several accidents on A-7 motorway cause ten kilometres of traffic jams between Fuengirola and Torremolinos
The most serious accident occurred on the Barcelona-bound carriageway, at the junction with the AP-7
Several accidents on the A-7 motorway in Malaga province caused a ten-kilometre traffic jam between Fuengirola and Torremolinos early on Tuesday.
As the ... Malaga traffic management centre told SUR, the first of the accidents occurred at around 7.30am on the A-7 in the municipality of Benalmádena.
It involved a collision between two vehicles and caused traffic jams stretching up to 5.7 kilometres on the Cadiz-bound carriageway.
The second accident, a pile-up collision involving at least five vehicles, happened on the Barcelona-bound A-7 in the municipality of Torremolinos at 7.50am.
According to sources, there were no ambulances or medical teams at the scene, which implies that there were no injuries.
At 9am, the vehicles were still blocking the road, right at the junction with the AP-7, causing an almost ten-kilometre traffic jam.
A third incident happened on the A-7 in Estepona, when several vehicles collided with a median. According to witnesses, there were injured people, but the severity of the accident remains unknown.