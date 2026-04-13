Parts of Andalucía radically switch from rain and cold to 30C

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 13 April 2026, 16:06 Share

The weather in Malaga province will radically switch from the cold and rain to summer-like temperatures this week, thanks to the arrival of a subtropical ridge. In some areas of Andalucía, maximum temperatures will gradually reach 30C.

According to weather portal Meteored, the trough that is just crossing Spain will break away from the polar jet stream, generating a cut-off low or cold front that will quickly head towards the eastern Mediterranean, due to the rapid approach of a powerful subtropical anticyclonic ridge that will settle over the country.

The anticyclonic ridge will remain in place for the rest of the week, creating stable weather across most of the country and with temperatures rising slightly each day. If the latest forecasts hold true, temperatures could reach or exceed 30C in parts of the Guadalquivir Valley starting Friday, while getting close to these values in the Guadiana plains, the Tagus Valley, the east-southeast coast and the Ebro Depression.

In the case of Malaga city, temperatures will not exceed 25C, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet), while minimum temperatures will not fall below 15C.

As for the rain, it will remain confined to the far north due to the passage of the tail ends of several fronts, but it will become increasingly weak and scattered. The weather maps anticipate minor developments in the form of some thunderstorms in mountainous areas between Friday and Sunday due to typical spring phenomena.

Trade winds in the Canary Islands

Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands, trade winds will blow with locally strong gusts for much of the week, bringing rough seas to the north and north-east coasts. Some light rain is expected in the more mountainous islands. The trade winds are expected to ease over the weekend, with a chance of scattered showers, warmer temperatures and a slight possibility of haze.

Clich here for today's weather.