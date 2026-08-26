Partial lunar eclipse visible from Malaga this month

26/08/2026 a las 11:26h.

The sky never ceases to give us reasons to look up at it. Following the spectacular solar eclipse that could be seen across Spain on 12 August ... , a new astronomical phenomenon is now set to take place, visible from Malaga province.

On the night of 28 August, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible across the whole of Spain.

Unlike the solar eclipse, people can observe this phenomenon with the naked eye. It poses no danger and does not require any special equipment.

According to Instituto Geográfico Nacional, in central and eastern Spain, the Balearic Islands and Melilla, the moon will set before the partial phase of the eclipse ends, while in the rest of mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and Ceuta, it will set after the partial phase has ended.

In the case of Malaga, the eclipse is expected to begin at 4.34am and end at 7.52am. The peak of the eclipse will be visible at 6.12am. The partial phase will be fully visible across virtually the whole of the province, except in the easternmost part, where the moon will set before the partial phase ends.

It will undoubtedly be an interesting prelude to the total solar eclipse that will be observable in Malaga on 2 August 2027.

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