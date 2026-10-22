Malaga province returns to 'oasis' weather as land breeze keeps temperatures above rest of Spain

The "oasis of Malaga" is back. The autumn sea breeze is keeping temperatures in the city and the province above those in the rest of ... the country, and this is expected to continue (with slight fluctuations) over the coming weekend.

Following the passage of storm Adam, this week and even the start of next week will be characterised by above-average temperatures for this time of year in areas affected by a "semi-land breeze". In contrast, temperatures in the interior of the province will be below average due to the mass of cold air hitting the rest of mainland Spain.

Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero warns that, although westerly winds will prevail this week, with moderate gusts, on Thursday the wind will shift to the east (briefly) and maximum temperatures will fall in Malaga city and rise in the interior of the province.

On Friday, the onshore wind will return, although it will be milder than it is now, and there is still some uncertainty about the weekend as several weather fronts are set to pass through Galicia. "Maximum temperatures are above average, although minimum temperatures are now typical for this time of year."

No rain in sight

If the forecast holds, temperatures in the Guadalhorce Valley will once again approach 30C in towns such as Coín on Sunday, with November just around the corner.

As for rainfall, conditions are set to return to complete stability. Aemet (state weather agency) does not forecast any further rainfall until the end of the month. Unless the situation changes significantly, the upcoming All Saints' Day long weekend is set to bring very pleasant weather to the province. "There are no rain-bearing systems in sight for the rest of October," head of Malaga's Aemet station Jesús Riesco says.

Escudero agrees: "There's no sign of rain, either this week or next. We're likely to have stable weather over the All Saints' Day bank holiday, with maximum temperatures above normal."

At the end of last week and the start of this one, storm Adam had a significant impact in Malaga city and several towns in the commuter area, such as Rincón de la Victoria, Torremolinos and Alhaurín de la Torre.

The first major storm of the 2026-27 season forced Aemet to raise the warning level to red in the Axaquía area, where rainfall was extremely heavy. In the city, where the warning was also raised to amber, the Este district bore the brunt of the storm: up to 120 mm fell in one hour in the El Palo district. Owners of numerous homes, garages and ground-floor commercial premises reported damages, some of them severe.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province