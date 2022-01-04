Air Nostrum is looking for cabin crew on the Costa del Sol The company seeks young people with a good level of English

Air Nostrum, Iberia's franchised airline for regional flights, is set to hire new cabin crew. Company officials will hold a selection process in Malaga on Thursday, 13 January.

The interviews will take place at the NH Malaga hotel, Calle San Jacinto 2, starting at 9.30am. Those interested in participating in the selection processes should beforehand send their CVs to Air Nostrum using this weblink: https://jobs.airnostrum.es/ and attend the interview without waiting for an invitation.

Applicants must provide two passport-size photos and one full-length photo upon arrival at the hotel, a photocopy of their National Identity Document (DNI) or their residence and work permit, three copies of their CV and one certification of completed studies.

Those who pass the personal interview and the psychotechnical tests will have the possibility of taking a six weeks course. Successful candidates will gain a flight certificate and ratings that will allow them to work on different types of Air Nostrum aircraft.