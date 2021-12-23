A visitor takes a photo at the Sierras de las Nieve. /SUR

Next Generation funds allocated for four sustainable tourism projects

The Spanish government has allocated over 72 million euros to Andalucía for 25 sustainable tourism projects

PILAR MARTÍNEZ

Marbella, Vélez-Malaga, Estepona and the Sierra de las Nieves are to benefit from Next Generation funding for tourism. This will enable Marbella council to create the river walk and renovate the Palacio de Congresos conference centre, while Vélez will be able to activate a plan for sustainabe tourism and improve digital strategies. Estepona’s funds will be used to maintain its environmental, economic and social sustainability and the Sierra de las Nieves will move towards becoming a sustainable tourism destination.

