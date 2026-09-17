Malaga traffic: multiple collision near city's Carlos Haya tunnel disrupts normal flow during rush hour

A multiple collision involving at least three vehicles, with no injuries, has been causing traffic disruptions on the Torremolinos-bound MA-20, just before the ... Carlos Haya 'false tunnel', since early on Thursday morning.

The accident, which occurred at 7.45am, at the height of rush hour, caused a tailback of at least two and a half kilometres, according to the DGT (traffic authority).

This was not the only traffic disruption worth noting on the roads of Malaga province on Thursday morning.

MA-20 | MALAGA | SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC: A traffic jam hindered the smooth flow of traffic on the MA-20 near the Carlos Haya tunnel. The DGT first became aware of the traffic congestion at 7.32am.

A-7 | MALAGA | SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC: Traffic flow was disrupted on the A-7 in Malaga city at 8.02am.

A-357 | MALAGA | SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC: Significant traffic jams and slow-moving traffic on the A-357 in Malaga since 7.48am.

A-372 | RONDA | ROAD CLOSURE: The A-372 closed to traffic due to a rear-end collision in Ronda at 7.47am.

A-7 | RINCÓN DE LA VICTORIA | SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC: Frequent delays on the A-7 as it passes through Rincón de la Victoria since 7.37am.

A-357 | CÁRTAMA | SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC: Significant traffic jams and slow-moving traffic on the A-357 as it passes through Cártama since 7.31am.

A-7 | MALAGA | SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC: A traffic jam hampered the smooth flow of traffic on the A-7 in Malaga at 7.29am.

A-357 | MALAGA | SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC: Slow traffic with intermittent hold-ups on the A-357 in Malaga since 7.29am.

A-7052 | ALHAURÍN DE LA TORRE | SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC: A traffic jam hindered the smooth flow of traffic on the A-7052 in Alhaurín de la Torre at 7.26am.

A-404 | ALHAURÍN DE LA TORRE | SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC: Slow traffic with intermittent hold-ups on the A-404 in Alhaurín de la Torre since 7.26am.

A-7 | VÉLEZ-MÁLAGA | VEHICLE STOPPED: Occasional traffic delays on the A-7 in Vélez-Málaga due to an incident involving a vehicle since 7.21am.

A-7 | RINCÓN DE LA VICTORIA | CLOSED LANES: A traffic incident disrupted the normal flow of traffic on the A-7 in Rincón de la Victoria at 7.21am.

A-355 | MONDA | SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC: Disrupted traffic flow on the A-355 in Monda since 7.16am.

Source: DGT

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