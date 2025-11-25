Woman arrested for trying to sell her baby in Malaga had previously tried to do same with another child

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 13:19 Share

The woman accused of selling her baby for 3,000 euros in Malaga province has been previously investigated for trying to sell another child, according to the investigations carried out by Unidad de Policía Autonómica regional police unit attached to the Junta de Andalucía.

While studying the latest case, the police discovered that the woman had tried to sell another child of hers, but in another province in Spain . The investigation was led by the Guardia Civil.

This background information came to light through the investigation concerning the more recent case. The woman gave birth alone in her home in Malaga province and alerted the health services. The ambulance staff report described the serious unsanitary conditions of the property, taking into account that it was to be the home of a newborn baby.

The intervention led to a follow-up by the Junta de Andalucía regional government's minors' service, which included another report by the Hospital Costa del Sol, where the woman was admitted with the baby. Apparently, the mother had expressed her intention to "give her up" as it was impossible for her to take care of the baby.

The most serious report was the one concerning the baby's state of health. Sources stated, that the newborn had tested positive for toxic substances.

When the case reached the police, the investigators decided to interview the mother and assess the living situation and the family environment. In the conversation, they detected "irregularities and contradictions" that led them to consult the civil registry.

To their surprise, the newborn was registered as the daughter of the suspect and a man to whom she was not related, even though they lived in the same town. The line of investigation was clear: find out why he was listed as the child's father.

The investigation discovered that the man and his partner had been trying to conceive for some time, but their attempts had been unsuccessful. His partner was reportedly an acquaintance of the baby's biological mother. Knowing that the latter could not take care of the baby, the woman suggested that she and her partner could do it - an agreement that reportedly involved a payment of 3,000 euros to the biological mother.

The police investigated the three people involved as suspects in a crime of document falsification. The baby is now in a foster home, under the guardianship of the regional government of Andalucía, "where she is receiving the necessary care and protection", as the police have stated.