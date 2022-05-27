More than 300 people have already signed up for the Cudeca Walkathon The event will hope to raise funds for the charity in Benalmádena on 28 May, with more walkers expected to join

Over 300 walkers have already signed up to take part in the Walkathon. / CUDECA

Hundreds of walkers are getting ready for the Cudeca Walkathon, which takes place in Benalmádena this Saturday, 28 May.

More than 300 people have already registered for the event, although Cudeca is expecting more to sign up on the day of the walk.

After two years of celebrating the charity walk virtually, the traditional Walkathon returns to its usual format, starting from the Sunset Beach Hotel at 10.30am and continuing along the main promenade in Benalmádena Costa.

As well as the five and ten-kilometre walk options, this year's event will offer a whole day of activities, including a Hindu Festival of Colours party (Holi), and live music supplied by local band iPop, who perform a variety of music from the 1980s and '90s.

There will also be children's entertainment and free paella for all walkers.

There is still time to sign up for the walk and those wishing to register can do so on www.cudeca.org or at the desks set up in front of the hotel from 9.30am on the day.

Registration in advance costs ten euros for adults and seven euros for children under 16 years of age, while the fee for those registering on the day is 12 euros.