Two more Costa del Sol towns cancel their New Year's Eve celebrations due to Covid concerns The cancellation of other events in the province have already been announced in Malaga city, Coín, Alhaurín de la Torre and Fuengirola

Torremolinos and Estepona town halls have both decided to cancel their traditional New Year's Eve celebrations due to the sixth wave of coronavirus and the increase in infections sweeping Spain.

In Estepona the party held in Plaza del Reloj has been suspended, following the recommendations of the health authorities in light of the advance of Covid-19, citing that it is "important to continue taking extreme measures to avoid the spread of the virus."

Estepona has also cancelled its traditional Reyes Magos children's festival, so this year Their Majesties the Magi of the East will not travel by helicopter to the fairground as they have done in previous years. It was planned that next Wednesday, on the morning of 5 January, children would be able to visit the sports and leisure complex of the Costa del Sol town to witness their arrival. However, this will not be possible due to the coronavirus pandemic and the health measures ordered by the authorities to contain it, which include, among others, to order to wear a mask outdoors and avoid crowds.

In the case of Torremolinos, all events related to New Year's Eve have been cancelled for health reasons, as well as San Silvestre, scheduled for the morning of 31 December.

Other cancellations

Estepona and Torremolinos have thus joined other towns in Malaga province that have decided to cancel Christmas and New Year’s Eve events due to the sixth wave of Covid and the impact of the Omicron variant, with a high number of infections.

Malaga city council has cancelled the traditional New Year's Eve party in the Plaza de la Constitución, where many people used to gather to drink cava and eat 12 grapes as the clocks chime midnight. Other municipalities such as Coín, Alhaurín de la Torre and Fuengirola, among others, have done the same.