One of the unmissable events on cyclists' calendars in Malaga is just round the corner. This Saturday is the eleventh Bokerón Bike sporting event that ... winds its way through the iconic landscape of the Montes de Málaga, offering a variety of challenges.

The event has earned the respect of cyclists and continues to grow with each passing year.

The race starts from the Contadoras esplanade at 10am on Saturday. This is where the following categories will set off: 'Bokeron Adventure', which covers a distance of 34 kilometres with a total elevation gain of 719 metres; 'Bokeron Race' and 'Bokeron Gravel', covering 68 kilometres with 1,438 metres of elevation gain - in other words, two laps of the circuit; and finally, the 'E-Bike' (electric bikes) category, which is non-competitive.

Participants can collect their race numbers between 8.30am and 9.30am.

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The minimum age for participation is 16. Depending on the difficulty of the track, there are the following sub-categories: junior, under-23, elite and masters 30, 40, 50 and 60.

As every year, the finalists with the shortest times will receive cash prizes.

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