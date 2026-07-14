Mijas police arrest three on suspicion of robberies in shopping centre car parks in several Malaga towns

SUR 14/07/2026 a las 13:14h.

The Mijas Guardia Civil have dismantled an itinerant criminal organisation responsible for several robberies from cars in shopping centre car parks in Mijas, Malaga, Marbella and Manilva. Three individuals are under arrest.

In all cases, the victims stated that they had properly locked their vehicles and subsequently observed no signs of forced entry.

The investigation revealed that the suspects acted in a coordinated manner. While one of them spotted potential victims near the establishments, another used frequency jammers to block the remote door locking signal of the vehicles, preventing them from locking. They then entered the vehicles and stole valuables.

After committing the robberies, they disposed of the stolen items by sending them via delivery services, wrapping them in aluminium foil to avoid detection.

During the investigation, the police identified and arrested the three members of the network, charging them with seven crimes of theft from inside a vehicle, criminal organisation membership and document forgery.

The police also seized numerous robbery tools and stolen items, among them laptops, tablets, mobile phones, sunglasses, watches, handbags and wallets. They have returned these objects to their rightful owners.

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