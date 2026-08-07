The La Zambra hotel, formerly known as Byblos, changes hands in Mijas

07/08/2026 a las 13:09h.

The five-star luxury hotel La Zambra, which breathed new life into the legendary Byblos after it had been closed for 12 years, is changing ... hands. The Hesperia investment group (GIHSA) has finalised the acquisition from Intriva Capital of the La Zambra hotel, located in Mijas, which marked Hyatt’s entry onto the Costa del Sol. The deal consolidates the company’s commitment to the luxury hotel segment and strengthens its presence in Andalucía. With this transaction, Hesperia adds a strategic asset to its portfolio, which will continue to be marketed under the brand The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

The group aims to boost the resort’s international standing by enhancing its dining, wellness and golf facilities, with a view to establishing it as one of the leading resorts in the Mediterranean. The hotel, which welcomed its first guests in September 2022, has 197 rooms in various categories. These range from classic double rooms to luxury rooms with views of the golf courses or gardens, as well as junior, standard and premium suites, plus a spectacular 125-square-metre grand suite, all of which have a terrace and views. It also features three swimming pools, two tennis courts and a paddle court, a gym, a yoga and Pilates studio, as well as a 2,500-square-metre wellness centre with a water therapy area and jacuzzi, sauna and hammam. It also houses ten treatment rooms where guests can enjoy muscle-relaxing or soothing therapies after a day’s golf.

The hotel’s facilities are rounded off with a nightclub, a multi-purpose events space and a children’s play area. Not to mention that golf enthusiasts can enjoy the sport at the Los Olivos and Los Lagos courses, designed by one of the most famous designers in history, Robert Trent Jones Sr. Furthermore, there are a total of twelve courses suitable for all levels within a fifteen-minute drive of the hotel. Dining is another of this hotel’s highlights, with a range of distinct venues – Picador, Bamboleo, Palmito and La Bartola – which celebrate the region’s culture and cuisine.

The Chief Executive of Grupo Hesperia, Jordi Ferrer, said that La Zambra is a unique asset that “combines an extraordinary history, an exceptional location and enormous potential for value creation”. Ferrer added that he believes that it will establish itself as “one of the leading names in luxury tourism in Spain”. It is worth noting that the opening of this establishment was ranked by Forbes among the ten most exciting new hotels to arrive in Europe in 2022, and it was the only one in Spain to feature on this list.

The History of the 'Jet Set'

This hotel marked the revival of a history dating back to 1984, when it first opened as the iconic Byblos Hotel, a meeting place for royalty and the international jet set. Following a comprehensive refurbishment undertaken by Intriva Capital in collaboration with the architectural studio Esteva i Esteva, the resort reopened in 2022 as La Zambra. Over the years, it has established itself as an iconic symbol of luxury on the Costa del Sol, just as it was in its early days, notably as the first hotel in the country to feature a seawater thalassotherapy centre, run by the Luis Bobet institute.

The Byblos was frequented by the most prominent figures from the international political, artistic and business worlds of those years. Among them were the former Princess of Wales, Lady Di, who was photographed topless by a paparazzo; the Rolling Stones and Julio Iglesias, as well as Antonio Banderas, the Saudi royal family, prime ministers, ministers and a long list of other prominent figures from all over the world.

As this new phase begins, the buyer has been advised on property matters by Colliers and on legal matters by Garrigues.

A record-breaking 2025

The acquisition of La Zambra comes at a time when the hotel group chaired by José Antonio Castro is in a strong financial position. GIHSA ended the 2025 financial year with its best results ever, having achieved a turnover of 206 million euros and a record profit of 38 million.

During the first half of 2026, the company continued its positive trend, recording revenue of 1.05 million euros, representing a seven per cent increase compared with the same period the previous year.

With this addition, the Hesperia Group now manages 22 properties in Spain through its management company, Hesperia World, operating both under its own brand and through strategic partnerships with Hyatt’s international brands (Hyatt Regency, Grand Hyatt, Secrets and The Unbound Collection).