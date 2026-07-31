World public speaking finalist visits Mijas Toastmasters club

Tony Bryant 31/07/2026 a las 10:37h.

Costa del Soul Speakers, the Toastmasters club based in Mijas, welcomed Kriz Bru, a finalist in the 2026 Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking, to its end-of-season meeting.

The event, held at the Danish club in Mijas on Tuesday, gave members and guests the opportunity to hear the award-winning speech that secured Bru a place in the final of one of the world's leading public speaking competitions. The World Championship final is due to take place in Vancouver, Canada, later this year.

During the meeting, Bru, originally from India and now based in Madrid, also shared insights into the preparation and dedication required to compete at the highest level of public speaking. He spoke about the importance of effective communication, audience engagement and leadership, offering practical advice to those looking to develop their own speaking skills.

Organisers said the visit reflected the Toastmasters approach to learning, which focuses on helping members improve their communication, public speaking and leadership abilities through regular practice in a supportive environment.

Costa del Soul Speakers is affiliated with Toastmasters International and holds weekly meetings in both English and Spanish. The club welcomes visitors who wish to experience its programme and learn more about building confidence in public speaking.

Following its final meeting in July, the club will take a summer break throughout August before resuming weekly meetings in September. Meetings are held every Tuesday from 7pm at the Danish club.

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