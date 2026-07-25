West Nile virus alert in Fuengirola and Mijas: urgent guide to avoiding bites

The regional government of Andalucía has activated the West Nile virus alert protocol on the Costa del Sol following the detection of carrier mosquitoes in Fuengirola and Las Lagunas (Mijas) ... .

In light of this situation, the health authorities are issuing an urgent appeal to both local councils in the area and the general public to take every possible precaution, with a particular focus on protecting vulnerable people (the elderly, young children and immunocompromised individuals).

To prevent the spread of the mosquito and curb the spread of infection, the directorate-general for public health has issued a series of recommendations for residents in areas where this pathogen has been detected:

Personal protection

The primary aim is to avoid contact with the insect. To this end, the health ministry emphasises three basic guidelines for everyday life:

- Use of repellents: It is recommended that you use only registered topical mosquito repellents (those advertised as ‘natural’ are not actually effective). You should follow the manufacturer’s instructions regarding frequency of application and the minimum age for use.

- Suitable clothing: Cover as much of your body as possible with light-coloured clothing. Dark and bright colours tend to attract the insects.

- Avoid strong smells: It is advisable to avoid perfumes, colognes or soaps with very strong scents, as these act as a magnet for mosquitoes.

Securing your home

The mosquito that carries the West Nile virus will take advantage of any gap or oversight to sneak into homes. You can protect your home by following these tips:

- Fit fly screens: These are the most effective physical barrier for doors and windows.

- Insecticides and diffusers: Use household insecticides or repellents such as electric diffusers.

- Light control: Switch off the lights if they are not needed. Mosquitoes are attracted to light and will swarm in if you leave the windows open while the rooms are lit.

Danger: standing water

The real battleground is in stagnant water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs and their larvae develop. The authority reminds residents that it is essential to thoroughly check patios, terraces and gardens:

-Swimming pool maintenance: Ensuring that swimming pools and wash areas are properly treated and chlorinated.

- Avoid even the slightest build-up of water: empty any water that might go unnoticed from plant pots, saucers, toys, buckets or plastic sheeting.

-Livestock sector: It is recommended that water in drinking troughs on livestock and horse farms be changed frequently, that puddles on paths or vehicle tracks be avoided at all costs, and that any leaks in taps, pipes or drinking troughs be repaired immediately.