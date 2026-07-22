Twenty-four Fuengirola families enter affordable rental flats for young people

Photo of the families that have received the homes and the authorities responsible for their delivery in front of the building in Fuengirola.

José Carlos García 22/07/2026 a las 15:23h.

Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula and regional housing minister Rocío Díaz have handed over the 24 new social housing units on Calle Begoña in the Carvajal district.

Starting 1 August, 24 young families under 35 years of age who struggle to afford housing on the open market will have a home under an affordable rental agreement.

The project, co-financed with EU funds, addresses the growing housing need in the town and throughout the country.

"Fuengirola is a united, committed community that fulfills its tax obligations, ensuring that everyone's money is used for such laudable purposes as providing 24 families with decent housing at an affordable price, allowing them to build their lives in our municipality. Living in peace, being able to go to work without the worry of not making ends meet and starting a family," the mayor stated.

The event has drawn criticism from the PSOE opposition party for taking place without any member of the Spanish government present, "despite the fact that the building's commemorative plaque acknowledges the state's contribution".

According to socialist spokesperson Trini Gómez, the exclusion of the state from the official ceremony demonstrates "a lack of institutional loyalty" on the part of the local government. She criticised the fact that "housing cannot become a space to make the contributions of some institutions invisible compared to others".

An investment of 3.86 million euros

Fuengirola town hall began construction of these 24 flats in November 2024.

This particular development will operate as affordable temporary rentals. The total cost amounts to 3,868,581.94 euros, of which 28.86 percent (1.1 million) is financed by the EU funds. The construction took 547 calendar days.

The residential complex features two-bedroom, two-bathroom flats with balconies, as well as 12 parking spaces in the building's basement. It has been built on a municipal plot of land measuring 3,376.51 square metres.

Mula noted that the town hall is working to promote more initiatives of this kind on other municipal plots. In fact, the town hall has delivered another 65 flats for affordable temporary rent so far this term and is already processing the construction of another 65 in Torreblanca.

The latter project was put out to tender with a budget of 12 million euros and is currently in the proposal evaluation phase. It has an initial execution period of 27 months: three for the project design and 24 for construction.

Regional minister Rocío Díaz added that the regional government is currently promoting more than 1,500 homes in Malaga province, with an investment exceeding 65 million euros, including more than 1,000 units in the university area in Malaga city and other projects in municipalities such as Vélez-Málaga, Ronda and Algarrobo.

Mula said that Fuengirola residents who wish to apply for any of the housing developments must be registered in the municipal housing applicant registry, a procedure that happen in person at office 1 of the Tenencia de Alcaldía de El Boquetillo or on the municipal electronic headquarters.

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