Malaga province to offer nearly 1,000 vacant flats as social rental units in the coming years

Tenants entering their social housing flat in Malaga province for the first time.

Jesús Hinojosa 30/06/2026 a las 13:41h.

Spain's government has signed a contract to manage and offer approximately 1,000 vacant flats in Malaga province as social housing over the next few years.

Most of the vacant homes are in the municipalities of Rincón de la Victoria (141), Malaga city (131), Nerja (119), Benahavís (112), Pizarra (89), Estepona (81), Vélez-Málaga (65) and Fuengirola (64).

Sareb (the entity that manages and liquidates problematic assets from financial institutions) has already begun the process of transferring these properties to state-owned Casa47.

Casa47 now needs to analyse the state of the properties and determine whether they require any reconstruction work before launching an offer. In addition, it needs to verify that nobody lives in the flats.

The joint venture formed by Serveo Servicios and Factoría Gestión y Consultoría will manage all the properties that are part of this project in Andalucía. The contract costs 22.1 million euros and the execution period is two years.

Lottery draw

These homes will be offered as 75-year leases, subject to review every 14 years. A website will advertise the properties to be allocated by lottery.

The Ministry of Housing is going take measures to ensure that future tenants do not have to pay exorbitant rents. Minister Isabel Rodríguez has mentioned that the flats in Malaga province will have monthly rents of around 680 to 690 euros.

Those interested in obtaining one of these homes will have to register online. Casa47 will verify that applicants meet the income requirements to apply and will implement mechanisms to detect and address rent arrears, including monthly reports on delinquent tenants.

Casa47 also plans to build new social housing units on land it already owns and on land that Sareb is going to provide in the municipalities of Malaga, Manilva, Estepona, Alhaurín el Grande, Ronda, Vélez-Málaga, Torrox and Casares.

According to the state-owned company, these plots can house approximately 2,000 homes. In addition, there is a project to build 1,362 social housing units in the Buenavista area between the Guadalhorce motorway and the old Cártama road.

However, this project, which has been pending for over 25 years, has to wait for the land to be developed. The development work will cost 33.5 million euros and last two years. Casa47 has already begun the bidding process for this project.

With Casa47, the government aims to create 95,000 social housing units across the country in the coming years, 40,000 already built and 55,000 to be built on a total of 2,400 plots of land.

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