Travelling craft and premium beer festival returns to Mijas this weekend

Tony Bryant 18/08/2026 a las 10:56h.

Mijas has announced that the third instalment of the ‘Birras & Art’ festival is to be held in La Cala de Mijas from 20 to 23 August, when visitors will be able to enjoy a wide selection of craft beers, food and live music.

The event is a travelling festival that was originally created to showcase small-scale beer producers. Since then, the concept has evolved, and in addition to craft beers, premium varieties are now also available to visitors.

The event will also feature a wide range of food options. Stalls serving German sausages, grilled food, along with Mexican and Latin American cuisine, will be set up in the car park on La Cala boulevard. “There will also be local bands performing to round off the event,” explained festival promoter José Miguel Macías.

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