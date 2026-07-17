Tailbacks on the A-7 in Fuengirola following an accident involving four vehicles

An accident involving four vehicles is causing traffic delays this Friday evening on the A-7, near Fuengirola. According to sources at the Traffic Management ... Centre speaking to SUR, the accident occurred at 7.20pm at kilometre 1,015, on the Malaga-bound carriageway.

The left-hand lane was closed to traffic while the cars were being removed, which has caused traffic jams stretching up to five kilometres on the Malaga-bound carriageway, between the 1,020 and 1,015 kilometre markers.

In addition, another rear-end collision between two vehicles has been reported on the section where the A-7 and the AP-7 merge, near Arroyo de la Miel, on the Marbella-bound carriageway, at around 8pm, but the traffic jams were barely more than one kilometre long, according to the traffic authority.

There was also slow-moving traffic and queues near San Pedro Alcántara in both directions, a situation that is common on Friday evenings.