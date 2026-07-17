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112 incident

Tailbacks on the A-7 in Fuengirola following an accident involving four vehicles

The left-hand lane on the Malaga-bound carriageway was closed to traffic

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The vehicles involved in the accident.
Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

An accident involving four vehicles is causing traffic delays this Friday evening on the A-7, near Fuengirola. According to sources at the Traffic Management ... Centre speaking to SUR, the accident occurred at 7.20pm at kilometre 1,015, on the Malaga-bound carriageway.

The left-hand lane was closed to traffic while the cars were being removed, which has caused traffic jams stretching up to five kilometres on the Malaga-bound carriageway, between the 1,020 and 1,015 kilometre markers.

In addition, another rear-end collision between two vehicles has been reported on the section where the A-7 and the AP-7 merge, near Arroyo de la Miel, on the Marbella-bound carriageway, at around 8pm, but the traffic jams were barely more than one kilometre long, according to the traffic authority.

There was also slow-moving traffic and queues near San Pedro Alcántara in both directions, a situation that is common on Friday evenings.

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Tailbacks on the A-7 in Fuengirola following an accident involving four vehicles

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Tailbacks on the A-7 in Fuengirola following an accident involving four vehicles