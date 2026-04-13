Town hall launches ‘greener Fuengirola’ training and employment programme The 12-month programme combines practical work experience with training in gardening and is aimed at both young people under the age of 30 and individuals aged between 30 and 44 who are currently unemployed

Tony Bryant Monday, 13 April 2026, 15:55 Share

Fuengirola council has launched the ‘Fuengirola Más Verde’ (Fuengirola more green) programme, an initiative designed to provide training and employment opportunities for 20 unemployed residents of the municipality.

The 12-month programme combines practical work experience with training in gardening and A1-level English. It is aimed at both young people under the age of 30 and individuals aged between 30 and 44 who are currently unemployed, with particular focus on the long-term unemployed.

The programme consists of two training programmes, each accommodating ten trainee workers. The specialisations offered include ‘auxiliary activities in nurseries, gardens and garden centres’ (AGAO0108) and ‘installation and maintenance of gardens and green spaces’ (AGAO0208), alongside complementary A1-level English training.

Applicants must be registered as unemployed jobseekers with the Andalusian employment service (SAE) and enrolled in the employment and training programme within the agricultural professional category.

Employment councillor Isaac Vargas encouraged eligible individuals to apply promptly, stressing the importance of booking an appointment with the SAE in order to be considered for one of the available places. Appointments can be arranged via the SAE website or by telephone.

The programme is supported by a grant of 460,000 euros and is funded by the regional ministry of employment, together with the state public employment service (SEPE).