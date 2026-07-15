Tourism employment in Mijas rises to nearly 8,000 as sector continues to drive local economy

Tony Bryant 15/07/2026 a las 11:04h.

Tourism continues to reinforce its position as one of the main pillars of the Mijas economy, with the latest social security figures showing continued growth in employment across the sector.

According to data for the second quarter of 2026, the municipality now has 7,974 people employed in tourism-related activities, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.6 per cent.

Tourism councillor Francisco Jerez praised the figures, describing them as further evidence of tourism's role as a key economic and employment driver for the municipality.

“These figures demonstrate tourism's ability to create opportunities, sustain economic activity throughout the year and support thousands of families in Mijas,” he said.

The accommodation and hospitality sector accounts for 5,539 jobs, up 4.29 per cent on the same period last year. Of these, 3,983 are in food and beverage services, while 1,556 are in accommodation.

Jerez said the positive results reflect the dedication of local businesses, self-employed professionals and employees, whose daily efforts help maintain Mijas' reputation as a high-quality, competitive destination.

The councillor also highlighted the role of Mijas Lab, the municipality's tourism forum, which holds its next meeting on Wednesday 15 July. The forum brings together tourism businesses and professionals to review market trends, share information and help shape local tourism policies based on real data and the needs of the sector.

Mijas is currently home to 409 hospitality businesses, a year-on-year increase of 0.49 per cent. Together, they account for almost half of all tourism employment and businesses linked to the sector.

Looking ahead, Jerez stressed the need to continue reducing seasonality by promoting key market segments including sports tourism, golf, gastronomy, rural tourism and cultural tourism.

"Mijas has all the ingredients to attract visitors throughout the year, not just during the summer season. Our objective is to continue working with the tourism industry to build a competitive, sustainable model that creates stable employment and delivers benefits across the whole municipality," he concluded.

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