The National Police have arrested three men in connection with a burglary at a jet ski shop in Fuengirola's marina. The men broke into ... the shop and stole a till, a safe, spare parts for jet skis and two mobile phones.

Following the report, the Local Police gathered CCTV footage and analysed the evidence, enabling them to reconstruct the events and identify the suspects.

According to the investigation, some of the suspects remained near the marina to carry out surveillance, provide cover and raise the alarm if necessary. They kept in touch with the rest of the group via video call.

Other members were responsible for entering the premises. They concealed their faces with caps, face masks and hoods. Prior to this, they had reportedly carried out reconnaissance of the area from a car park just a few metres from the premises.

Once the surveillance group had given the green light, the other suspect committed the robbery and fled the scene.

After a number of investigations, the police managed to identify the perpetrators and proceeded to arrest them.

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