The Nao Victoria visits Fuengirola

SUR Thursday, 23 April 2026, 13:57 Share

The Nao Victoria, a replica of the historic ship that made the first round-the-world voyage, arrives in Fuengirola today, 23 April. It will dock in the marina as part of its new itinerary of historical outreach, which will visit 30 ports in our country this year.

It is open to the public until 26 April and visitors can tour inside, find out what life was like during the first round-the-world voyage and discover the details of the greatest nautical feat ever accomplished. It will be open to the public from 10am to 7.30pm, non-stop.

The price to access the Nao Victoria will be eight euros for children and four euros for children between five and ten years old. The family pack (two adults and up to three children aged five-ten) will cost 20 euros.