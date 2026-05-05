The international fair of the countries in Fuengirola ‘ends on a high’

Tony Bryant 05/05/2026 a las 11:35h.

The 30th Feria de los Países, the popular Fuengirola international fair, came to a close on Sunday, an event which organisers said was “a gathering that has once again demonstrated the cultural richness, community spirit and international character that define this event”.

Tens of thousands of people headed to the fairground to enjoy five days of live music, folklore shows and various activities offered by the more than 30 participating nationalities

The festival, which took place from Wednesday 29 April until Sunday 3, highlighted the customs, cuisine and traditions of the UK, Ireland, Spain, Argentina, Senegal, Finland, Iceland, Palestine, Thailand and Mexico, among others.

One of the highlights of the event was the colourful parade of all participating countries on Friday 1 May, which was attended by hundreds of people dressed in their traditional costumes.

One of the highlights of the event was the colourful parade. (SUR)

The town hall said that the fair ended “on a high” with no serious incidents reported. “These have been days of celebration, exchange and tradition, where every detail has helped to strengthen the ties between communities and showcase our identity with pride. We would like to thank all the represented countries, professionals and visitors who made this edition possible. We say goodbye with the satisfaction of a job well done and the excitement of continuing to grow in future editions.”