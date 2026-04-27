Estepona celebrates 25 years of Foreign Residents Day Different nationalities resident in the town got together at the event on Saturday, when the town halll recognised the work of local foreign-language media

Erin Fisher Monday, 27 April 2026, 13:02 Share

Estepona marked a milestone this Saturday as it celebrated the 25th edition of its annual Foreign Residents Day, welcoming droves of visitors and locals from across the globe for an afternoon of music, dancing and cultural exchange in the heart of the Costa del Sol town.

Despite overcast skies, turnout was strong as residents and tourists alike gathered to celebrate the diversity that defines the Estepona we see today. Live music filled the air, with crowds taking to the dance floor for the diverse entertainment on offer.

To mark the occasion's silver anniversary, the town honoured media individuals and organisations deemed to have made an outstanding contribution to Estepona's international community. SUR in English was among those recognised with an award at the ceremony.

Zoom Editor of SUR in English Rachel Haynes receives the award from Mayor José María García Urbano. Karl Smallman

Mayor José María García Urbano addressed the crowd, with a speech that emphasised the town's proud openness. "Estepona is a welcoming place where everyone is made to feel at home," he said, adding that the town's identity is inseparable from the more than 135 nationalities who call it home.

The sentiment was echoed by those who had travelled from further afield. María González, visiting from Paraguay, said she had been struck by the warmth of the event. “There’s a really warm feeling in the town," she said. "Seeing so many cultures together in one place, it's something special."

With representatives from 26 countries, there were plenty of stands to choose from to try some traditional cuisine, crafts and other produce, from empanadas to croissants to chilli chutney.

Bea, who is oringinally from Austria and was in charge of a vibrant flower stand, said the event had exceeded expectations. "It was a lovely day seeing the turnout, even better than last year," she said. Saturday marked the first time that Austria has had its own stand at the event.

Communities from around the world came together to reflect an Estepona that has evolved into one of the Costa del Sol's most cosmopolitan corners.

Now in its 25th year, Estepona’s Foreign Residents Day shows the pride of the town in its history and its future.