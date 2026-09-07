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112 incident

Mijas 112: car crashes into hotel's inner patio

The car left the road while going down a hill and the driver was the only injured person

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The vehicle that crashed into the TRH Mijas hotel.
José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Mijas

A car crashed into the inner patio of the TRH Mijas hotel in Mijas Pueblo on Sunday. The driver was the only injured person.

The ... car was going down a hill, when, for reasons that remain unknown, it veered off the road and crashed into the hotel.

According to municipal sources, only the driver sustained injuries: a possible fracture of the humerus, the bone in the arm between the shoulder and the elbow.

The Local Police and firefighters attended the scene of the accident, along with the emergency medical services, who pulled the driver out and took him to hospital.

Although the car crashed next to a porch and a flight of stairs that lead to guest rooms, no one was in the area at the time of the accident.

Tourism as seen from the road I was travelling along.
Tourism as seen from the road I was travelling along. (Fuengirola Se Queja)

It appears that the car, registered just a few months ago, belonged to a car hire company.

The incident happened on the eve of the Feria de Mijas, which starts this Monday, 7 September.

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Mijas 112: car crashes into hotel's inner patio

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Mijas 112: car crashes into hotel's inner patio