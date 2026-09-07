Mijas 112: car crashes into hotel's inner patio

The vehicle that crashed into the TRH Mijas hotel.

José Carlos García Mijas 07/09/2026 a las 10:08h.

A car crashed into the inner patio of the TRH Mijas hotel in Mijas Pueblo on Sunday. The driver was the only injured person.

The ... car was going down a hill, when, for reasons that remain unknown, it veered off the road and crashed into the hotel.