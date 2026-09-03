Soroptimist International supports 500 families in Mijas with food bank donation

Tony Bryant 03/09/2026 a las 17:35h.

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol is once again joining forces with the local food banks to help families in Mijas. The organisation has provided food supplies worth 2,950 euros, which has included everyday essentials such as milk, rice, pasta, pulses and sunflower oil.

The donation will reach more than 500 families through the Mijas food bank managed by the Red Cross, and the association Nueva Cultura del Desarrollo (NCD) in Las Lagunas, whose ongoing work helps people in need in the local the community.

The organisation, part of a worldwide NGO of more than 60,000 women in 122 countries, has contributed to the Mijas food banks for the last 15 years, traditionally increasing its support around the holiday period.

“Supporting families in our community means responding to real needs when they arise. With this donation, we hope to ease some of the pressure faced by families who are struggling and remind them that they are not alone. By working together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need our support,” said President Aura Roderick.

“We warmly thank all those who have made this initiative possible, with special appreciation to the Helene and Bonnik Hansen Stiftung foundation,” the president added.

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