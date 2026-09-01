Mijas residents launch this year's Eyedrop campaign to help the underpriviledged of The Gamba

Tony Bryant 01/09/2026 a las 14:35h.

Mijas residents Alan and Jenny Boardman are launching this year’s Eyedrop 2027, a campaign to help people in one of the poorest areas of The Gambia.

Following their highly successful 2026 campaign, when 1,500 pairs of spectacles and 2000 pens and pencils were delivered to poor communities in Uganda, they are asking local businesses for the fourth year running to take a small box where customers can place their unwanted glasses or school supplies throughout October and November.

Over the past three years, the couple have witnessed firsthand the joy and amazement of people of all ages as they tried on donated spectacles - enabling them, in some cases, to read their Bibles or see houses on a distant hillside clearly for the first time in many years.

“The spectacles will radically change the lives of hundreds of villagers who up to now have had no hope of improving their failing eyesight or ever reading again,” said Alan Boardman, who, along with his wife, is well-known on the Costa del Sol for his charitable endeavours.

Any public-facing business that would like to join the campaign can contact Alan by WhatsApp on 0034 6105 22605.

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